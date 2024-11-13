WAVE partners GFD to build capacity of PWDs on TRRC recommendations

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The Women’s Association of Victims’ Empowerment (WAVE) collaborate with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD) to train and build capacities of persons with disabilities on the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC).

The program which was funded by the Office of the UN High Commission aimed at educating PWDs on their rights, ensuring their protection and keeping them abreast of the progress of the TRRC recommendations.

Speaking at this program held at Metzy Hotel, WAVE Program Officer Marian Ceesay, said, there exist a gap when it comes to persons with disabilities on the TRRC recommendations such as; inclusion, limited convention , access and knowledge on how to participate in processes. “When we talk about Never Again, we are talking about inclusion. We know the crucial role everyone plays. So for them [PWDs] to become active agents of this change and for them to be able to participate with everybody in the public, they have to understand the TRRC recommendations.”

GFD Chairman Ebrima Krubally, expressed excitement with the initiative which according to him is aligned with disability rights.

“This two days convergence is indeed inline with one of the preambles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons With Disability which states that integrating persons with disabilities in all works of life is indeed a relevant strategy for sustainable development. This means that for the state or authority to realise and archive its sustainable development agenda of 2030, it must ensure the inclusion, participation and consideration of persons with disabilities in every sector.

He added that the Gambia has also passed the Persons With Disability Act 2021 in line with Article 3 of the Convention that calls for full and effective participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities in societies.