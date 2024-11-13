Stakeholders validate draft National Cooling Action Plan

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) and United for Efficiency (U4E) Initiative on Tuesday convened a validation workshop on the Draft National Cooling Action Plan(NCAP) 2025-2040.

The plan, developed in line with Gambia’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, seeks to promote environmentally friendly cooling solutions in a bid to mitigate the impact of climate change amid global concerns over rising temperatures and heightened greenhouse gas emissions.

It is part of the implementation of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Project which aims to support Gambia’s climate resilient development to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The validation held at the Metzy hotel brought together stakeholders, policymakers, experts, and community representatives to review and refine strategies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and sustainable cooling systems across The Gambia.

Speaking at the workshop, The permanent secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy Lamin Camara, reiterated the urgent need to adopt sustainable cooling measures, describing it as an essential component of modern living, especially in countries experiencing hot climates like the Gambia.

According to him, conventional cooling systems are energy-intensive and rely heavily on hydrofluorocarbons and potent greenhouse gases that significantly contribute to global warming.

He said through the implementation of this action plan, “we are not only focusing on the immediate benefits of efficient cooling but also addressing long-term environmental sustainability.”

Principal energy officer Peter Mendy, stated that inputs and recommendations gathered during the validation will be incorporated into the final draft of the National Cooling Action Plan to be presented to the government for endorsement and implementation.

“This action plan, once approved, is expected to set The Gambia on a path toward sustainable cooling practices, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change,” Mr Mendy stated.