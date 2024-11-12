 NEW SCORPION ALASSANA JATTA IN THE SPOTLIGHT

- Advertisement -

One of the latest recruit in to the national team Alassana Jatta is playing professional football as a forward for EFL League Two club Notts County.

Jatta was born 12 January 1999 in Sukuta and began playing for Real de Banjul before moving to Estonian Meistriliiga club Paide Linnameeskond in November 2018.

In the first half of the season, Jatta scored 13 goals in 17 league games and was top goal scorer of the Meistriliiga.

On 5 August 2019, Jatta signed a four-year contract with Danish 1st Division club Viborg FF and made his debut for the club on 21 August, coming on as a substitute in the 64th minute for Emil Scheel and scoring his first goal in injury time.

Being part of the Viborg-team winning promotion to the Danish Superliga in the 2020–21 season, Jatta made his debut at the highest level on 18 July 2021, coming on as a substitute for Sofus Berger in a 2–1 away win over Nordsjælland.

In August 2022, Jatta and Viborg teammate Ibrahim Said were unable to travel to England for the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League play-off against West Ham United due to English entry rules for non-EU citizens after Brexit.

On 1 February 2024, Jatta joined English EFL League Two club Notts County for a fee around 150,000 euros. He signed a deal until June 2026.

On 5 November, the Gambia national team coach Jonathan McKinstry named him in his squad to face Comoros and Tunisa in the Afcon 2025 qualifiers.