Shaolin You Ji: A Gambian legacy in the heart of China

By Alieu Bah

In June of 2024, a dream that had been centuries in the making began to take shape. For the first time in over 1,500 years, a team of Gambians arrived at the legendary Shaolin Temple. Led by me, we were the proud members of the 9th African delegation, and we stood at the precipice of a profound cultural exchange that would not only transform our lives but also build stronger bonds between China and The Gambia.

Our journey began in the bustling city of Beijing, where we spent our first night adjusting to the vibrant yet peaceful atmosphere of China. The next day, we left the metropolis behind and traveled to Henan Province, where the Shaolin Temple awaited us. The very air there seemed to vibrate with the centuries of history and tradition. Upon our arrival, we were welcomed by the Shaolin monks, our Shifus (师傅), whose wisdom and discipline would guide us through the coming months. For me and my team, meeting these monks was like stepping into a world previously known only through films—real, humble, and grounded in deep spiritual and martial discipline.

The next day, the intensity of our training began. Every single day, for over twelve hours, we worked to push our bodies to their limits. At first, the physical exhaustion was overwhelming. The rigorous training regimen tested our endurance, but it was the discipline that truly stood out. We learned that being a true Shaolin disciple was not just about mastering Kung Fu techniques; it was about embodying values that transcended martial arts.

Every morning, the monks led us in chanting and stretching, and when it was time for training, we lined up in perfect order—discipline ingrained in our very steps. It wasn’t just about following a routine; it was about respect for the training process and for one another. We learned the significance of precision: the way we bowed to our masters (Shifu), the way we positioned ourselves, and even how we moved in sync. Even something as simple as walking from our residence to the training center was done with a sense of reverence for time and purpose. We lined up, no matter the weather, no matter how tired we were. The monks often reminded us, “不累吗?” (“Bù lèi ma?” – Are you tired?) But no matter how exhausted we were, we learned never to show weakness. To be tired was human; to give up was unacceptable.

The training itself was unlike anything I had ever experienced. We studied different forms like Shi San Quan (十三拳) and Lian Huan Quan (连环拳), each with its own set of movements that demanded not only physical strength but also mental clarity. The discipline required to learn these forms was immense. I remember our first attempt at the Shi San Quan—we could barely remember the sequence, let alone execute it with grace. But as the days turned into weeks, our movements became sharper, our stances stronger. There was no place for hesitation or self-doubt. The teachings of the Shaolin Temple emphasize that strength comes from overcoming not just the body, but the mind. “You are your greatest opponent,” the monks would say, and they were right.

But the lessons weren’t confined to the dojo. We learned about Chinese culture in ways we had never imagined. In the beginning, Chinese food was a mystery to us. The flavors were unlike anything we had tasted in The Gambia. But over time, we came to appreciate how healthy and nourishing the food was, fueling our bodies for the intense training sessions. Zhong guo cai (中国菜 – Chinese food) became something we eagerly looked forward to, and the appreciation we developed for Chinese culinary traditions deepened our respect for their culture.

The hospitality we encountered was equally heartwarming. The Chinese people embraced us with open arms, not just as visitors, but as members of a larger family. The people we met were eager to share their traditions and customs, whether through language lessons, calligraphy, or small everyday gestures that reflected their deep respect for their heritage. It was clear to us that this wasn’t just about martial arts—it was about a mutual exchange of respect, knowledge, and values that went beyond borders.

The spirit of this cultural exchange was evident at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit in Beijing. Standing before African leaders and the Chinese President, we performed Shaolin Kung Fu with pride. The performance was a celebration of the deep ties between Africa and China—an affirmation of the enduring strength of cultural exchange. As we bowed to the distinguished guests, I couldn’t help but think of how far we had come—not just physically, but spiritually and culturally. This was more than a performance; it was a testament to the shared values of discipline, hard work, and unity.

Looking back on the months we spent at the Shaolin Temple, the experience taught me invaluable lessons in leadership and discipline. These lessons are more than just martial arts techniques; they are the building blocks of personal and national development. Discipline is the foundation upon which a strong nation is built, and it’s something we can impart to the youth of The Gambia. When young people are taught the value of hard work, respect, and perseverance—lessons that we absorbed in every breath at the Shaolin Temple—they can become forces for national progress.

The Shaolin experience is about more than Kung Fu; it’s about instilling values that transcend culture and time. The love for one’s country, seen in the pride the Chinese take in their heritage, is something that resonated deeply with us. Just as the Chinese revere their culture and history, we too, as Gambians, are reminded to respect our own heritage and work toward the future with strength, unity, and purpose.

As we return to The Gambia, we carry with us not just the skills we’ve learned but the indomitable spirit of Shaolin. Our journey was more than a personal accomplishment—it was a powerful reminder of the importance of cultural exchange, of sharing wisdom, and of building bridges between nations. In the words of an African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” There is also a well-known proverb: “A chopstick is easy to be broken, while a bunch of chopsticks are not.” Together, we have traveled far. And together, we will continue to build a future grounded in respect, discipline, and unity.

As the Chinese say, “千里之行，始于足下” (“Qiān lǐ zhī xíng, shǐ yú zú xià”) – “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” We have taken that first step together, and now, with each stride, we continue our path toward progress and unity. The journey has only just begun.