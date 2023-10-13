WEST COAST ZONALS START WITH SUPER CUP TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

The annual zonal football championship in the West Coast Region starts tomorrow with the Super Cup between Sanyang and Brikama at the Box Bar.

The competition proved to be a massive success when it first launched two years ago. It is expected to be even more popular this year with the GFF organised national zonal championship the Super Nawettan not holding. Sanyang are the defending champions and tomorrow they will take on their biggest opposition and arch rivals Brikama at the Box Bar in the Super cup.

Eleven town teams are in the championship divided into two groups as follows:

Group A

Sanyang

Gunjur

FABY

Sukuta

Foni

Brufut

Group B

Brikama

Central 2

Lamin

Kombo East

COSDA