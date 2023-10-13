32.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 13, 2023
type here...
Sports

WEST COAST ZONALS START WITH SUPER CUP TOMORROW

18
spot_img
- Advertisement -

The annual zonal football championship in the West Coast Region starts tomorrow with the Super Cup between Sanyang and Brikama at the Box Bar.

The competition proved to be a massive success when it first launched two years ago. It is expected to be even more popular this year with the GFF organised national zonal championship the Super Nawettan not holding. Sanyang are the defending champions and tomorrow they will take on their biggest opposition and arch rivals Brikama at the Box Bar in the Super cup. 

Sanyang

Eleven town teams are in the championship divided into two groups as follows:

- Advertisement -

Group A

Sanyang

Gunjur

- Advertisement -

FABY

Sukuta

Foni

Brufut

Group B

Brikama

Central 2

Lamin

Kombo East

COSDA

Previous article
Muhammad (sa) : The Great Exemplar
Next article
AIPS/Africa partners Caf
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

AIPS/Africa partners Caf

Gambia at Afcon draw

TD DROPS HINTS AHEAD OF AFCON DRAW

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions