WHO report says 420,000 people die every year from consuming unsafe food

By Aminata Kuyateh

Dr. Jane Maina, WHO representative to The Gambia, has revealed that more than 600 million people fall ill,and 420,000 die every year globally from eating contaminated food.

In a statement marking the world food safety day, Dr. Jane Maina said food safety incidents range from minor events to major international crises, these can include power outages at home, food poisoning at restaurants, voluntary recalls of contaminated products by manufacturers, outbreaks from imported products or natural disasters.

Dr Maina said June 7 is observed throughout the world to reflect renewed commitment of the international community towards strengthening measures and prevention, detection and management of foodborne risks. However, these efforts contribute to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

This year’s commemoration will be held under the theme “food safety: prepare for the unexpected”.

Dr. Maina emphasized that food safety is a collective responsibility, everyone, from producers to consumers, must play their part to ensure the food on our plates are safe. However , there are exceptional situations where even with everyone’s best efforts, the unexpected can compromise food safety. In such cases “We must always be prepared to take action to avoid illness”.

Dr. Maina commended the Gambia for the establishment of FSQA and NaNA initiative in supporting food safety in the country, particularly the development of national food safety and quality policies and the establishment of a vibrant multi-sectoral committee to coordinate food safety efforts. The has been honored to provide both technical and financial support to these vital initiatives.