Jokadu politician donates valuables to schools, health centres

By Amadou Jadama

Bai Saine, a politician and native of Kerr Omar Saine, North Bank Region, has distributed 180 diplomatic bags and thousands of clothing to communities and institutions in Jokadu.

The beneficiaries include teachers from various Lower Basic Schools in Jokadu, public nurses and doctors, police officers, district chief, support staff and local community members.

The donated items are worth over six hundred thousand dalasi.

Bai Saine contested the Jokadu seat in the 2022 parliamentary elections but lost to the incumbent.

Speaking at the presentation, held at Kerr Omar Saine school grounds, Alkalo Modou Saine expressed his sincere gratitude to Bai Saine, describing him as a great son of his village and Jokadu by extension. According to the Alkalo, Saine has over the years distinguished himself as a selfless philanthropist providing support to the community and promoting education and healthcare access.

The Councilor of Kerr Jarga Ward Mamat Jammeh described the donation as timely. He said it comes at the right time when the people of Jokadou are in need of it.

Councilor Jammeh also called on other politicians and citizens in the Gambia and the diaspora to emulate Mr Saine’s laudable efforts. Jammeh implored on the beneficiaries to make good use of the donated items.

“With the support of our brothers in the diaspora, I have been helping the people of Jokadu for many years. And I want to thank the diaspora for their support towards reducing poverty and fostering development. Our intervention including monetary and kind donations since 2022 amounts to over D1 million,” Mr Saine disclosed.

“We are not doing this for politics. It just meant helping our people. Gambia belongs to all of us, and every citizen ought to contribute their quota to national development,” he added.

Alhagie Kujabi, a beneficiary and the head teacher of Kerr Ali Hawa Lower Basic expressed delight over the gesture, stressing that it will go a long way in motivating rural teachers.