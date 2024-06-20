Sara Kunda women share growth experienced from FAO-AACCP support

- Advertisement -

The FAO’s Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change Project (AACCP) has profoundly impacted the lives of women in Sara Kunda, NBR, by establishing a poultry and providing them with 500 birds. This intervention has improved their financial stability and enhanced the availability of protein in the community, significantly changing their livelihoods and promoting growth.

Located in the Sabach Sanjal constituency of the North Bank Region (NBR), the women led Tesito Kafo cooperative has experienced growth thanks to the project. Under the leadership of Aji Atta Njie, the president of the 90-member cooperative, these women received 500 birds as a seed, along with essential materials and feed, enabling them to start this poultry business.

Reflecting on the project’s early days, Aji Atta Njie shares, “When we first started, we were just working from home. The support from the AACCP has been a success. After our first sale, we raised a significant amount of money, which allowed us to buy freezers to store our meat. This was just the beginning of our journey toward growth.”

The impact of the AACCP intervention goes beyond mere financial gains. The initial proceeds were distributed among various women groups to buy groundnuts for processing and resale, further diversifying their income streams. Today, the cooperative is rearing layers and Blue Holland breeds, marking a significant step forward.

Kebba Ceesay, the senior livestock assistant in Sabach Sanjal, highlights the importance of this intervention: “Before this project, protein deficiency was a noticeable issue in the province. With the community now supported by 500 birds, the availability of protein and meat has significantly increased, benefiting the local people.”

The cooperative’s success has also had a ripple effect on the broader community. With layers producing three crates of eggs daily, sold at 250 Dalasis per crate, the availability of affordable protein has improved. Aji Atta Njie proudly notes, ” This not only provides us with a steady income but also ensures that our community has access to fresh eggs.”

The benefits of this intervention are felt widely. Fatou Bayo, a member of the cooperative, emphasizes the difference it has made: “Many people in our community couldn’t afford meat regularly. Now, with our poultry business, more families can access protein. It’s not just about income; it’s about improving our community’s health.”

For those who previously struggled to afford meat, the poultry project has been a blessing.