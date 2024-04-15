Within 48hrs: 3 killed, 2 suspects on the run

- Advertisement -

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old woman Isatou Bah in Sukuta and one Amadou Jallow in Abuko.

Police confirmed both incidents happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, another homicide case occurred after Fatou Drammeh, a 17-year-old student reportedly fell from a storey building and died. Police have arrested a 60-year-old man who is believed to be the victim’s father in connection with her death.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, as we were about to go to press last night, police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo told The Standard that after carrying out further probes, police investigators have determined that Fatou’s death is a likely suicide and not murder.