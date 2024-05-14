Witness says slain Briton buried in soakaway

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Modou Badjie, a police officer, resident in Mandinaba attached to Tujereng, has told the High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, that slain British woman Shakina Chinedu, was buried inside a soakaway in her compound in Sinchang.

The witness made this revelation yesterday whilst giving evidence in the trial involving one Augustine Bangura accused of her murder.

The witness recalled that on the 15 February, 2024 while on duties at Tujereng police station, they received a call from the deceased’s friend complaining that she was missing and that they have been trying to call her phone but all her phones were off.

The witness told the court how he embarked on preliminary search for the missing British lady but was futile.

He revealed that the next day whilst at the station the complainant came with one Omar Colley and they requested that the police go back and make more searches for the deceased.

The witness further revealed that they informed him that they saw a septic tank ‘soakaway’ inside the compound and that have suspicion that something is in it.

The witness disclosed that they let for the deceased compound and upon arrival Omar Colley used the ladder and jumped into the compound and thereafter the gate was opened. He said upon entrance, just behind the garage they saw marks of a dragging foot and followed the marks up to the septic tank.

The witness said they then used the ladder to go down and tried to remove some sand and whilst still removing the sand, they saw the leg of the deceased.

He told the court that he called the fire service and the medical health officials and officers from the Criminal Records Office (CRO).

The witness disclosed that the body was exhumed by fire service officers.

The witness told the court that the lady had a tight and a sport shoe, with dreads and had a wound on her forehead.

The witness revealed that the body was later moved to the mortuary.

Hearing continues on the 21 May, 2024.