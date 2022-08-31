31.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 2, 2022
Woman charged with human trafficking

475
By Amadou Jadama

Obanla Damilola Beatrice, a Nigerian, was yesterday dragged to court for allegedly trafficking two women, believed to be Nigerians as well, for the purpose of prostitution in Amdalai village.
She appeared before senior magistrate Anna Mendy of the Essau court.
According to the indictment filed by police prosecutor Inspector Ceesay, the alleged offence happened on January 2nd at the border village of Amdalai, where the accused Obanla Damilola Beatrice allegedly unlawfully trafficked the two Nigerian women into The Gambia only for them to be used as sex workers.
Madam Beatrice, who was unrepresented in court, pleaded not guilty to the single count charge of trafficking in person.
However, Magistrate Mendy granted her bail in the sum of D500,000, with two Gambian sureties.
At the time of going to press, the accused person was still not able to fulfil the bail condition.

