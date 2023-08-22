WOMEN’S SCORPIONS START GROWING STINGS FOR NAMBIA

If the recently concluded exciting women’s football World Cup is anything to go by, the focus of the football world has got an added spectacle, female super stars with consummating skills in the game.

The World Cup may look like a farfetched dream for The Gambia but the country would not be blamed for lack of trying to get there. Starting from the Caf qualifiers the Gambia has begun technical preparations under newly appointed coach Yaya Manneh and a revamped technical crew to take on Nambia in the preliminaries of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations 2024 qualifiers. The two teams will meet twice next month for place in the next round.

The Gambia will open her campaign at home to Namibia in September and Coach Manneh has called a provisional list of 36 players for screening.

The number of the home-based players will be trimmed to accommodate overseas- based players.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations officially known as the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for sponsorship purposes and as WAFCON 2024 for short, will be the 15th edition of the biennial African women’s football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football. It will be hosted by Morocco in consecutive editions, having hosted the previous edition two years before.

South Africa are the defending champions.