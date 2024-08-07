Workshop concludes with finalization and validation of NCCS

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

A significant milestone has been reached in the fight against cancer in The Gambia, as the National Cancer Control strategy (NCCS) of the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Africa Center for Disease Control (AfricaCDC), on Friday concluded a five-day workshop dedicated to the finalization and validation of the costing and development of a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) framework for the NCCS.

Held at Tamala beach resort in Kotu, the workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, researchers, and representatives from non-governmental organizations.

- Advertisement -

The primary objective was to review and finalize the financial and operational plans necessary to implement a comprehensive cancer control strategy aimed at reducing the burden of cancer on Gambian society.

The workshop underscored a comprehensive approach to cancer control, encompassing prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care. By addressing these critical components, the strategy aims to improve cancer outcomes and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

Dr. Fatou Dibba, deputy director of Health services, expressed optimism about the future. This workshop marks a significant step forward in their efforts to control and ultimately reduce the burden of cancer in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Dr Dibba stated that the ministry is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the national cancer control strategy, and urged the international community to support them in this critical endeavor.

Dr. John Ojo, Snr. M&E officer at AfricaCDC, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting cancer control efforts across Africa. “Our partnership with The Gambia’s Ministry of Health is a testament to our shared commitment to combating cancer. By providing technical and financial support, we aim to strengthen national capacities and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against cancer,” Dr. Ojo remarked.

Kebba Bojang, program manager at NCCP highlighted the importance of a robust and well-funded strategy. “This workshop has been instrumental in ensuring that the national cancer control strategy is not only comprehensive but also feasible in terms of implementation and sustainability,” he stated.

With the finalization and validation of the costing and monitoring and evaluation framework, The Gambia is now poised to implement its national cancer control strategy. The Ministry of Health is expected to roll out a series of initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness, improving early detection rates, and enhancing access to quality cancer care services.