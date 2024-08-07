GTU prexy attends 10th bilateral meeting between GRA, Senegalese customs

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union president has recently attended 10th bilateral meeting between the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Senegalese Customs Administration in Dakar.

The three days meeting was attended by representatives from various ministries and agencies of both The Gambia and Senegal including officials from the ministries of Finance, Trade, Gambia Ports Authority, General Transport Union, Chamber of Commerce of Dakar, The Gambia High Commission in Dakar, and the Senegalo-Gambia Permanent Secretariat.

- Advertisement -

The bilateral meeting served as an excellent interlocutor to jointly examine and agree on the modalities for mutually beneficial partnerships and cooperation between the two customs administrations and the countries at large.

Discussions focused on different areas in customs administration, particularly the free movement of people, goods, and services between the two countries.

A strategic development was reached when the two customs administrations agreed that Senegalese customs would now issue laissez-passers to Gambian vehicles being driven by a Gambian with a valid ID card. The pass going forward would be for an initial period of one month and renewable for another fifteen days.

- Advertisement -

The issue of laissez-passers had been a perennial challenge for Gambians traveling to Senegal. Prior to this development, a laissez-passer was issued to Gambians traveling with Gambian vehicles to Senegal with a validity of only 10 days and renewable for another fifteen days.

“On behalf of Gambian transporters, we commend the Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority, Mr. Yankuba Darboe and his counterpart Dr. Mbaye Ndiaye, Director General of Senegalese Customs Administration, for this great foresight as it demonstrates their commitment to regional integration as well as the free movement of people and goods between the two countries.

GTU will never relent but will always remain committed to promoting the welfare of Gambian transporters within the Gambia and beyond,” he said.