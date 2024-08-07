Gambian philanthropist donates wheelchairs, bedsheets worth over D500,000 to 6 NBR hospitals

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

A Gambian Denmark-based philanthropist Sulayman Junkung Sawaneh, a native of Baddibu Njaba Kunda, on Sunday embarked on a massive distribution of bed sheets and wheelchairs to six hospitals in North Bank Region worth over five hundred thousand dalasi.

Over the years, Mr Sawaneh extended help to various categories of people including physically challenged persons, communities and institutions, particularly the health sector.

The beneficiary hospitals are Kerewan health centre, Njawara health centre, Salikenni health centre, Njaba Kunda health centre, Illiassa health centre and Farafenni General Hospital.”

Handing over the items, Mr Sawaneh said whatever he donates, he did it from the bottom of his heart. He added that he is not doing this for people to praise him, as The Gambia belongs to all.

Mr Sawaneh encouraged all Gambians to work hand in glove for the development of this country.

“I have been doing this for many years now, and by God willing, I will continue to do it. I am not a wealthy man, but we have to come together as Gambians, and contribute our quota to national development. The Gambia is a very small country therefore, it is easy to develop it, and there is nobody who can develop this country for us better than ourselves, “he said.

He commended Dr Ahmad Samateh, Minister of Health, for providing a vehicle for him to transport the items to various hospitals in the country.

In receiving the items, Mamadi Jawara Officer In-Charge Kerewan Health Centre, thanked Mr Sawaneh and said his gesture is always appreciated and valued especially, since they are all needed materials at the hospital.

Awa Jobe, a State Enrolled Nurse who spoke on behalf of the Officer In Charge Njawara Health Centre, expressed gratitude to the donor and described it as profoundly important and timely.

“We have some bed sheets but when we change them, we have to wash and dry them before we can replace them. So, they are not enough, therefore, this will help us, so that when we change them, we can replace them immediately,” she said.

She appealed to Mr Sawaneh to help them with some panels, refrigerator, blood pressure machine, HB machine and other medical equipment.

Speaking earlier, Babucarr Cham Farafenni General Hospital also highlighted the challenges the hospital is facing.

“The biggest challenge we are facing right now is the ambulance. I took a referral to Banjul yesterday and we used Katchang community ambulance and we came back just today and we have three referrals that left to go to Banjul. We have only one ambulance in which is not in good condition. This is just a weekend we have three referrals, imagine, in the working days it would be more than that. Sometimes, we have a patient who is very sick, and we need to take him to Banjul but no ambulance. The electricity is also our main problem, the medications and the Oxygen.”