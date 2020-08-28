26 C
Yanks denies receiving Singhatey, others in his residence on the night of Koro’s death

By Bruce Asemota

Former military junta member Yankuba Touray has denied receiving soldiers Alagie Kanyi, Second Lt Peter Singhatey, Tumbul Tamba, BK Jatta and fellow junta member Edward Singhatey in his residence in Kerr Serign.

Continuing his evidence-in-chief yesterday in the ongoing murder trial of former finance minister Ousman Koro Ceesay in which he is implicated, Touray pooh-poohed Kanyi’s testimony that he received the men between 8pm and 10pm in his house in a prelude to the murder of the minister.

He told the Banjul High Court that on the day in question, June 23rd 1995, he never received the above-mentioned persons in any place in The Gambia.
Touray said all the members of his family including his physical guards were at his Kerr Serign residence prior to his departure from his house to the meeting at the State House.

He said he joined Jammeh’s convoy along the highway to the airport and was seen off by Vice-Chairman Edward Singhatey, Army Commander Baboucarr Jatta, the director general of the National Security Services (NSS) and the Inspector General of Police.
He denied prosecution witness Pa Habib Mbye’s testimony that he and Edward Singhatey intentionally drove and parked their vehicles at the airport parking lot to block Ousman Koro Ceesay’s vehicle.

He denied going to the airport with Edward Singhatey but admitted that he saw the late Ousman Koro Ceesay at the airport but did not know the kind of vehicle he drove to the airport.

Yankuba Touray testified that he had no personal relationship with Ceesay and did not have access to his personal security arrangements.
The accused testified that after Jammeh departed, he followed the convoy to State House with himself and his driver in his vehicle.

He said they arrived at State House between 11pm and midnight and after he alighted the vehicle, he had a brief chat with the State Guard commander, Lang Tombong Tamba, and left for his residence at Kerr Serign.

Yankuba Touray told the court that upon arrival at his residence around 1am, he found his wife watching TV with people in the living room and he reprimanded his orderly, Jalimusa Sowe, for arriving late.
Hearing continues on Monday.

