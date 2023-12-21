Yanks, others relocated after stabbing incident in prison

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

There has been a stabbing incident at Mile 2 Prisons leading to the relocation of some high-profile inmates on Monday.

A source told The Standard that one of the imprisoned ex-NIA officers, a Mr Jeng, was stabbed by a fellow inmate whose identity is not immediately revealed. It is not also known how serious Mr Jeng’s injuries are.

However, said our source, the incident has led to the relocation to another cell of several high-profile inmates. These include former APRC junta member Yankuba Touray, his namesake Yankuba Badjie, former head of the NIA and PS Dr Bamba Banja.

The Standard contacted the PRO of prisons, Inspector Luke Jatta, who confirmed the incident but said he cannot give more details as the matter is being investigated.