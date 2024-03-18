Yonna Forex announces 80% discount as Ramadan promo

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

As the month of Ramadan begins, Yonna Forex Bureau Limited has announced an 80 percent discount on their local transfers called “Saying-Saying” on non-wallet transfers.

The institution said this step was taken to provide extra support for their esteemed customers during the Ramadan period.

- Advertisement -

Briefing the press on the promo, the general manager of Yonna Forex, Momodou Barrow, said they are “setting new standards in affordability with the lowest cash transfer fees in the market”.

As the non-wallet transfers attracted 80% discount, Mr Barrow called on all “to start using and enjoy a 0.5% fee for all in-country cash transfers via Yonna Wallet and receive money at any of their 148 locations for free” throughout The Gambia.

“At Yonna Forex Bureau Ltd, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and service to our customers in The Gambia and beyond. Embrace these latest offerings to streamline your financial management with ease and confidence,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He continued: “Since its launch, our Yonna Wallet has revolutionised the digital landscape, offering a secure, straightforward, and reliable way to handle money transfers and bill payment. We are expanding your access to our exceptional services and users can benefit from free cash withdrawals”.

The head of information and technology, Malick Gibba, said the Yonna Wallet system protects both users and beneficiaries.

Lamin Sisawo, the deputy managing director of Yonna Islamic Microfinance explained that the symbiotic relationship between their institutions, makes life easy for people. “If you need commodities and you have an account with us, yet you don’t have funds, we make it available to you based on our policies.”

Kitabu Fatty of Kitabu Comedy, a user and beneficiary of Yonna Forex Bureau, commended the institution for its commitment in service delivery and fulfillment of its corporate social responsibility in the country especially during Ramadan.