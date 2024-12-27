Yonna group secures 14,000 tons of rice to boost quality and affordability ahead of Ramadan

- Advertisement -

Yonna Group—proudly Gambian and employing over 500 citizens—is thrilled to announce the arrival of our largest rice consignment at the Banjul Ports. We have just received over 14,500 metric tons of 100% broken rice from India—nearly 600 containers or 290,000 bags (50kg each). This historic shipment guarantees Gambians abundant access to premium-quality, affordable rice. Our commitment to high standards remains unwavering. We source from reputable international suppliers, ensuring our products match or exceed global quality benchmarks. Alongside this milestone delivery, we are pleased to offer a variety of other essential food items. Currently, we have 30,000 bags of parboiled rice (“Bara Bara”) in stock, catering to diverse preferences. We also bring top-grade Pakistani rice in 50kg and 25kg bags, with new containers arriving regularly— including 10 more already awaiting clearance at the Port of Banjul—to maintain a steady, reliable supply. Looking ahead to the holy month of Ramadan, we expect over 200 containers of premium Brazilian sugar to arrive within two weeks, ensuring that this vital product remains available when demand peaks. We also carry vegetable oil in 5-litre and 20-litre packaging to meet different household needs, plus soft drinks, corn flour, and pasta for an even wider selection of staples. We distribute our products nationwide to serve every corner of The Gambia—from Kartong to Koina. Each Yonna Forex Bureau branch stocks essential food items, making them convenient and affordable for local communities. These operations are powered by Yonna Enterprise, a leading importer of superior food products, and backed by the collective strength of Yonna Group, which includes Yonna Forex Bureau, Yonna Wallet, Yonna Islamic Microfinance, Yonna Islamic Insurance, Yonna Enterprise, and Yonna Agribusiness. Together, these entities form a robust network offering life-changing solutions to Gambians every single day. Through Yonna Islamic Microfinance, we empower young entrepreneurs and small businesses, providing the funding they need to participate actively in the food trade and spur economic growth. In line with our dedication to affordability, we currently wholesale rice at D1,950 in the Kombos and retail it at D2,000. A nominal D50 is added for retail in the provinces to cover logistics, bringing the price to D2,050. As part of our corporate social responsibility, Yonna Group covers loading, offloading, and transport costs, further easing the financial burden on customers and supporting local communities. Yonna Group is 100% Gambian-owned and devoted to the socio-economic well-being of our nation. We strive to make essential products more accessible by combining global sourcing capabilities with comprehensive nationwide distribution. We reaffirm our promise to deliver exceptional quality, competitive pricing, and sustainable community development. We invite everyone to benefit from our fair prices and expansive supply network as we work together toward a brighter future for The Gambia. Signed: Momodou Barrow, For Management.