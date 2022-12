The draw for the African youth championship competed by national U-20 teams will take place today Friday at 17:00hrs in Cairo, Egypt.

The Gambia is among twelve (12) teams in the draw. The tournament kicks off on February 18th 2023.

The Gambia and Senegal qualified as champions and runners up in the Wafu Zone A qualifiers.

Participants

Egypt – Host

Benin

Central African Republic

Congo

Mozambique

Nigeria

Senegal

South Sudan

The Gambia

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia