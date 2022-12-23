Semis in Super Nawettan

The semifinal line up in the super Nawettan is now known after last night’s last quarter final match. Bakau beat JAKU on penalties to take the last spot last night. Earlier, SereKunda East beat Banjul 2-0 to reach the semis while their neighbours SK West won Brikama in a marathon shootout. Sanyang reached the semis after eliminating champions Kombo East, 1-0.

The semifinal line up is as follows: