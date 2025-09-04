10 ASPIRANTS CHALLENGE DARBOE FOR UDP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDACY

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Former vice president Ousainu Darboe, Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda and former finance minister Amadou Sanneh and eight others have formally submitted their applications for the position of flag bearer for the opposition United Democratic Party in the 2026 presidential election.

Among the applicants is prominent lawyer Lamin J Darbo, who is seeking the party’s flag bearer position for the second time. Other contenders are: National Assembly Member for Central Baddibu Sulayman Saho, barrister and UDP deputy administrative secretary for legal and human rights Borry S Touray, businessman and native of Kaur Janneh-Kunda Lamin Jawara, medical doctor and native of Basse Dr Muhammed Danjo, native of Jarra Pakaliba and founder of Sofanyima Construction, Lamin NS Ceesay, former aspirant parliamentarian and native of Fulladu Pacharr Karamo Fatty, and party member and proprietor of AK Construction Company Lamin Jobe.

Unveiling the applicants at a press briefing yesterday, administrative secretary Alagie Darboe, said all the eleven aspirants will appear before the party’s vetting panel today to undergo an interview. He said issues that would be considered during the interview will include the applicant’s eligibility, leadership and governance experience, commitment to the party, public appeal and electability, integrity and moral standing.

As part of the vetting, the panel will also conduct grassroots consultations where it will meet party officials to sound their views on the respective applicants.

According to the administrative secretary, the vetting panel will prepare a report from these consultations and the outcome of its interview with the applicants which will be submitted to the central committee to shortlist three best candidates to be selected by the selection committee.

However, before the final selection, the party’s council of elders will be given the opportunity to engage the three shortlisted applicants for final selection to undergo dialogue to reach consensus on one possible candidate.

“If there is no consensus, the final selection will be done in a secret ballot system,” Administrative Secretary Darboe explained.

According to him, a total of 81 officials will be taking part in the secret ballot comprising 65 members of the national executive and 16 officials from the 8 administrative regions of the country.

The applicants will be interviewed in the following order today: Talib Bensouda at 10:30am, Lamin NS Ceesay at 11am, Dr Muhammed Danjo at 11:30am, Lamin J Darbo at noon, Ousainu Darboe at 12:30pm, Karamo Fatty at 1pm, Lamin Jawara at 1:30pm, Lamin Jobe at 2:30pm, Sulayman Saho at 3pm, Amadou Sanneh at 3:30pm and Borry S Touray at 4pm.