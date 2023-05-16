10 honoured at Heroes Awards

By Lamin Cham

Ten Gambians from different fields were on Saturday conferred with awards recognising their roles and impact in society at the Heroes Awards night.

Organised by the online news portal, The Fatu Network, the third edition of the awards saw the president of the Ecowas Commission, Dr Omar Touray, conferred the person of the year award for being the first Gambian to hold the eminent position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other awardees are Bubacarr ‘Bob’ Keita who transformed his acquittal from rape trial to a cause célèbre charity foundation helping the less privileged.

Celebrated retired Nusrat Secondary School principal, Karamo Bojang won the education prize, Dr Mamady Cham – health, Fatoumatta Fatty – trailblazer, Ajola Jallow-Khan – agriculture, Mustapha Manneh – green award, Amie Jarjue – diaspora management, Abubacarr Jawara – philanthropism, Ousman Touray – youth award while the late Abdoulie Jobe got the icon award posthumously.

The CEO of TFN, Ms Fatu Camara, thanked all who contributed to making the awards a success.