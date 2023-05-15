YOUNG SCORPIONS ARRIVE IN ARGENTINA

The Gambia National Under-20 Team has arrived in Argentina where the Fifa U-20 World Cup starts on Saturday. The team landed in Buenos Aires late yesterday evening and would spend a full week acclimatising in Argentina ahead of the tournament which runs from 20 May to 11 June.

The Gambian team will start its campaign against Honduras on Monday, 22 May, then face France on 25 May before finishing the group matches against South Korea on 28 May.

With only a week before they step onto the pitch at this global event, Coach Abdoulie Bojang’s men are not expected to play any friendly match. The coach had wanted three friendlies but had to settle for none because of “budgetary constraints”, a source told The Standard. Shortly before they left, they were symbolically handed the national flag by GFF president Lamin Bajo who encouraged them do their best in Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gambia is among four African nations representing the continent including neigbouring Senegal who won the African title.

The Young Scorpions will fancy their chances in Group F following their spirited performance in Egypt. The boys will be making their second appearance in the tournament. They reached the knockout stages in 2007 in Canada before bowing out to Austria.