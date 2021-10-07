2 agents arraigned for stealing over D1M

By Aisha Tamba

Fatou Sonko and Mariama Gitteh were arraigned at the Kanifing court for allegedly stealing one million, three hundred and ninety-nine thousand five hundred dalasis from their companies through Afrimoney payment platform.

The duo appeared before principal magistrate Isatou Janneh-Nije yesterday and each pleaded not guilty.

The first accused Fatou Sonko is alleged to have stolen D1,195,500.00 [one million one hundred and ninety-five thousand five hundred dalasis]. She was granted bail in the sum of D1.2M with two Gambian sureties who shall deposit their ID cards to the court as well as a compound document which must not be less than 1.2million dalasis.

The second accused Mariama Gitteh is alleged to have stolen D204,000.00 [two hundred and four thousand dalasis]. She was also granted bail in the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand with two Gambian sureties.

The charge sheet said Fatou Sonko in August 2021, being agent for Excel Business Solution and Omega as distributors, which deals in selling Afrimoney, stole D1,195,500.00 from the said companies.

Mariama Gitteh’s charge sheet stated that in August 2021 stole D204,000.00 from the same companies.

The IGP was represented by Sergeant 4196 S Bah.