2 arraigned for stealing 26 sheep, 20 goats

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The two men appeared before a magistrates’ court in Brikama for allegedly stealing 46 livestock (26 sheep and 20 goats) valued at D226,000 owned by one Arafang Sambou and ten others from Sanyang village.

Lamin Gai and Ebrima Jallow were slammed with two count charges bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and cattle stealing, but both denied any culpability before Magistrate E Sowe.

Police prosecutor 4906 Bangura told the court the alleged theft occurred in September this year. The case was adjourned to today for ruling on bail application.