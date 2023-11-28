2 arrested for alleged forgery of Cruise Ship Gambia documents

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Two people are currently being held by police who are investigating allegations that the duo had forged documents purportedly belonging to Cruise Ship Gambia, and tried to use them to secure visas for people intending to travel to Europe.

The two suspects were arrested at one of the European embassies, which confirmed that the duo had already processed more than 30 visa applications for Schengen visa using the said documents.

The forged documents include false letters of employment, ship assignments, false starting dates for work in Europe, letter of invitation and Gambia Maritime Administration Seaman’s books.

According to our sources, the two were invited to the embassy after officials there suspected them of being behind the forgery and processing of the documents.

Our source further revealed that some senior officials of Cruise Ship Gambia were present at the embassy where the men were arrested by police.

When contacted, Musa Drammeh, an official of Cruise Ship, confirmed the incident.

“Through their alleged fraudulent activities, these suspects have already denied thousands of innocent Gambians job opportunities that pay very high salaries and benefits,” he remarked.

He revealed that Cruise Ship Gambia job applications are free and warned the general public not to pay money to anyone who claims to be working for Cruise Ship and demanding payment.