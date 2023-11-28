New UDP recruit Sorrie Bah calls for united opposition in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Following his defection to the opposition United Democratic Party, Ibrahim Sorrie Bah, a former staunch supporter of President Adama Barrow, has said there needs to be a united opposition to defeat the NPP in 2026.

Mr Bah, who made a name for himself after forming a counter movement, Barrow For 5 Years against those pressuring the president to keep his promise to quit in 2019, last month suddenly surfaced in a video surrounded by UDP officials claiming he has joined the party and has parted ways with President Barrow.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Bah said: “At this point, I am calling on the opposition parties in the country to come together in one grand coalition under the leadership of Ousainu Darboe to remove Barrow and put an end to high cost of living faced by citizens currently. The country is sinking with the average Gambian today not guaranteed to afford three meals a day, just seven years of Barrow’s rule,” he said.

Bah said the president has lost control of the government and is allowing enablers of former president Yahya Jammeh to control his government.

He said such people include those accused of bad behavior and openly rebelled against the state by siding with Jammeh in his attempt to annul the election of 2016.