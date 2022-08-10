29.2 C
Gambia News
Gambia News

2 arrested over suspected death by ‘poisoning’  ￼

By Lamin Cham

Police have confirmed that two men have been arrested as investigations mount into the suspicious death of a man at Senegambia over the weekend.
The man, one Ebrima Tamba, aka Pa Ous, died suddenly just after chilling out with friends early Sunday morning. His sudden death sparked rumours on social media suggesting that he might have been poisoned.
A famous Gambian comedian, Muhammed Darboe, believed to be friend of the late Pa Ous, on Monday appeared in a video denying any link with the man’s death after a photo of him and the late Pa Ous was also published with suggestion for him to be questioned over the matter. Muhammed said he has not even seen the late Pa Ous for months and has never been called for questioning over the matter.
According to police spokesman Spt Lamin Njie, two men who were in the company of the late Pa Ous, have been arrested as investigations are mounted to establish whether his death was caused by any foul play.

