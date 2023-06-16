2 boys found dead in car in Sukuta

By Amadou Jadama

Two boys aged three and four were found lifeless in a parked car in Sukuta on Wednesday evening .

They were identified as Ebrima Sillah, 3, and Muhammed Gassama, 4.

Confirming the tragedy to The Standard, Sainey Darboe, a grandmother of the little cousins, explained: “I went to attend the funeral of my sister’s husband at 2pm. While I was there, I received a telephone call from my daughter informing me that Ebrima and Muhammed were missing and that people have been searching for them but could not trace them.

“Thereafter, I left the funeral place and went back home. Upon arrival, I also embarked on a frantic search till 5pm. I went to many places including the Sukuta Police Stations. After performing the maghrib prayers, I decided to go their mothers to collect their photos and take them back to the police station to help with their identification to aide the search efforts.

“As I was going, I passed an old dusty private car parked by a fence not far from our compound. I tried to look inside. I tried to open a door but it was closed. I tried a door on the other side and it opened and I found my grandsons on the back seat of the vehicle dead. I was shocked to my core but we accept it as the decree of Allah as we have not seen any mark on their bodies suggesting foul play.”

According to the grandmother, neighbours helped to take the bodies to Sukuta Health Centre and the discovery was reported to the police and her statement was recorded. The bodies were later taken to the EFSTH mortuary in Banjul.

The police were not available for immediate comment on the matter by the time we went to press.