Early flood leaves many homeless in URR village

A downpour in the Upper River Region village of Kolibantang and its peripheries have left many families homeless.

According to officials from the Red Cross, about 20 households and families were affected by the early floods.

The villagers told The Standard that the unusual flood occurred during a downpour lasting from about midnight to 6am Thursday.

The Red Cross disclosed that many families were still displaced, with others stranded in partly collapsed buildings.

The villagers said they have lost foodstuffs, clothes and other belongings.