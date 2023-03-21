2 drown at Bakau beach

By Alagie Manneh

The bodies of two teenagers drowned at sea in Bakau were discovered yesterday morning.

Bilal, aged 10, was reportedly attempting to rescue the other victim, Sukai, 13, when they both got swept away by the waves in to the high seas.

When news of their disappearance at sea broke Sunday evening, a large crowd thronged the coast line at Bakau beach ready to go to their rescue, but as night fell without any sight of the children, they called it a day and resumed the search Monday.

Lamin Chucks Jatta, a relative of young Sukai, said the tragedy is a tough pill for the family to swallow. He said on a normal day, Sukai would not have gone to the beach.

“It was the last Sunday before Ramadan and so they wanted to go and have their final swim, but sadly a tragedy occurred,” Mr Jatta explained.