2 Gambians arrested with nearly 3 billion CFA francs counterfeit notes in Dakar

Dakar’s metropolitan security services have dismantled a counterfeiting network operating between The Gambia and Senegal. Two Gambians were arrested in the Dakar neighbourhood of Keur Massar in possession of counterfeit US$100 bills, with an estimated value of nearly 3 billion CFA francs.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 8pm. Following receipt of intelligence indicating the imminent arrival in Dakar of key members of the network, investigators, under the direction of Commissioner Goudiaby, set up a surveillance operation in the suburb of Keur Massar. The suspects had rented a home there that served as both a manufacturing laboratory and a meeting point with their Senegalese accomplices, presented as counterfeiting experts.

Arrested without violence, the two individuals, identified as Noho Sarjo (born in 1995 in Sara Kundo) and Omar Gaye, were taken to the central police station in Dakar. The search resulted in the seizure of 50,000 black US$100 bills, representing a fictitious value of US$5 million (approximately 2.88 billion CFA francs), intended to flood the Dakar black market.

During investigation, the two men confessed to their involvement. They explained that they had been commissioned by two well-known figures in the underworld, named Cham and Jatta, based in The Gambia. Their role was to transport the counterfeit bills and organise their local distribution via a well-structured Senegalese network.

According to Dakar’s leading daily L’Observateur. the suspects were referred to the Dakar prosecutor’s office, and an investigation is underway to trace the entire network and identify other potential accomplices.