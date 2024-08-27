2 UTG senior lecturers called for disciplinary hearing

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Two senior lecturers have been requested by the management of the University of The Gambia to appear before a disciplinary committee hearing tomorrow over accusations that they made “unsubstantiated allegations” in the media.

Lecturers Dr Alieu Gibba and Dr Matarr Njie who in June accused the administration of the UTG of a litany of wrongdoings including “unjustifiable” delays in promotions, nepotism and favoritism.

- Advertisement -

They also alleged that “frustration and lack of motivation” from the management is forcing several staff to quit the university.

The UTG vice chancellor Herbert Robinson, reacted to these allegations as “unfounded.”

The UTG management felt offended by the allegations and their publication in the media which it said tarnished the image of the institution and breached its service conditions.

- Advertisement -

Dr Gibba and Dr Njie replied that their statement as published in the media was made in absolute good faith and in exercise of their constitutional rights to freedom of opinion, thought and conscience and believing it to be the truth.

The two senior academic staff further charged that if there is anything to be clarified or justified with regards to the matter, it should be from the VC and the management.

Dissatisfied with these responses, management issued a notice to the two lecturers which it stated was consequent upon their “unsatisfactory response” to substantiate their allegations and asked them to appear for a disciplinary committee hearing Wednesday to “investigate and determine the matter.”

Dr Gibba told The Standard that they are consulting with their lawyers for their next step on the matter.