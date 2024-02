2024 hajj packages announced

- Advertisement -

The National Hajj Commission has released the packages for 2024 hajj season. The commission advised intending pilgrims to deal with only these agencies: Gambia International Airlines – D498,995; Amana Travel & Tours – D523,474; Banjul Travel Agency – D524,550; Alfaz Travel Agency – D524,819; Maya Global Travel Agency – D529,795; Crossbreed Travels – D529,930; Continental Travels –D530,131; Alhuda Travel Agency – D531,275; Tivaouane Travel & Tours – D531,275; Groupo Soninkara Travel Agency – D531,275; Orbit Travel Agency – D531,275; Algasimou Travel Agency – D531,275; Travel Express Agency – D531,275.