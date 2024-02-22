Kush: A plague on our youth

- Advertisement -

By Mamadi Sawo, Lamin

It was on Tuesday 20th February, 2024, that I watched a YouTube video sent to me by a friend regarding the use of one of the most dangerous drugs, Kush. Kush was first used by youths in Liberia and Sierra Leone. And recently, in a conversation with a cousin, he made it clear that it has reached The Gambia and youths have started taking it, and it has claimed the lives of many and rendered some mentally imbalanced. This is a developing story that needs to be carefully studied.

Drugs have been abused by youths in this country for a long time. The most commonly abused drug in The Gambia is cannabis, otherwise called “nyaamo” or “jamba”. Has The Gambia turned into a narco state where youths continue to use any drug to satisfy their curiosity?

- Advertisement -

The reason for writing this letter is to alert parents and authorities to be vigilant about this dangerous drug that is being imported into the country. The video that I watched from both Sierra Leone and Liberia suggests that youths have no hope in their countries due to high rate of unemployment, and therefore resort to drugs to forget about their problems.

The BBC documentary also showed a similar thing where young boys and girls indulge in such activities and abandon their families. In fact, some kept looking for used items at dumpsites to see if they could find something useful so that they could sell and buy Kush.

The worrying thing is that the so-called enjoyment they claim lasts only for a short while. It is disheartening to hear that this substance is mixed with chemicals including human bones in Sierra Leone. This is a shame! So even our dead are not safe. It is high time we stand firm and fight for the eradication of this dangerous drug. So many graves have been dug just to get access to human bones and grind them to make Kush. Each and every parent needs to be vigilant of his or her child because no one is safe.

- Advertisement -

I am also calling on The Gambia government and the security forces to mount investigations as soon as possible to curb this menace in our society. I am optimistic that when the right steps are taken, we can save our youths who are the leaders of tomorrow. However, if we neglect them, our country is doomed.

Finally, I urge all religious figures to use their pulpits to preach against Kush, and warn the youths about the key role they play in Islam. This is a collective responsibility. May Allah save our youths from using this dangerous drug called Kush.