23 caught in police raid, arrainged

By Amadou Jadama

Twenty-three young men comprising Gambians, Senegalese and Sierra Leoneans were yesterday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Kanifing Court accused of idle and disorderly behaviour causing common nuisance.

All of them denied the charges.

Police prosecutor ASP Oley Bobb told the court that the men have conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said the men caused annoyance and inconvenience to the public and begged the court not to grant them bail as they are frequent offenders.

“We have series of cases and even this court and other courts can be witness to that. Therefore, the Gambia Police Force came up with an operation to clean the streets so that citizens can enjoy their liberty and the freedom of movement. I therefore urge this court not to grant them bail for the safety of all, “she begged the court.

The accused persons begged the court to grant them bail as they have families at home. Most of them denied idling claiming they were arrested on their way home from legitimate work.

Magistrate Jabang, after hearing the police and the accused persons, adjourned the case to 17 August for ruling on bail and for the prosecution to open its case.

The accused persons are; Alpha Dampha, Gambian, Janko Sanyang Gambian, Babucarr Secka Gambian, Arfang Badjie Gambian, Ebrima Camara Gambian, Wa Saidyba Gambian, Alieu Khan Gambian, Malick Nyang Gambian, Muhammed Jobe, Pierre Jatta Gambian, Papa Khan Senegalese, Ebrima Jallow Sierra Leone, Musa Sallah, Ebrima Camara Gambian, Lamin Manka Gambian, Macho Ceesay Gambian, Babucarr Jallow Gambian, Yerro Saidy Gambian, Abdoulie Dibba Gambian, Musa Saidykhan Gambian, Alpha Omar Jallow Gambian, Sheikh Tijan Faye Gambian and Muhammed Touray Gambian.