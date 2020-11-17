27 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
2882 score 5 credits and above in Wassce

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) announced yesterday that a total of 2882 candidates have scored 5 credits or more in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

Addressing a press conference on the results, Louie Moses Mendy, permanent secretary, MoBSE, said this is more than the number recorded in this category last year, meaning more candidates will gain university entrance this year. Mr Mendy said out of the 5 credit or more scorers, some 1519 are girls while 1363 are boys. “Even from the entire total of 13,422 who sat the exams, 56% of them are girls.

All these come to show that our campaign for girl’s education is now bearing fruit compared to the previous years.”

He said the ministry’s target is to work towards ensuring that no candidate will be without a single credit next year.

PS Mendy was also delighted that the credit rate from 1 to 9 subjects has increased in 2020 compared to 2019.

Other speakers included Momodu Jeng, Director, Science and Technology Education Directorate, and Mrs Tida Jatta Jarjou, Director Basic and Secondary Education Directorate (MoBSE).

