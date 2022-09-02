31.2 C
3 convicted of attempted robbery in Chamen

By Amadou Jadama

Senior Magistrate Anna Mendy of the Essau court has sentenced three men, Tamsir Cham, Abdoulie Bittaye and Ismaila Keita from Chamen Bai Dam village in Lower Nuimi to various fines and jail terms for attempted robbery of one Mukhtarr Jahateh, a Mauritanian shopkeeper  in the same village.

On count one, each was sentenced to a fine of fifty thousand dalasi (D50,000.00) in default to serve 2 years in prison while on count two, they were also fined an additional fifty thousand Dalasi (D50,000.00/ each in default to serve another 2 years each in prison.

Magistrate Mendy further ordered the three convicts to pay a compensation of ten thousand Dalasi (D10,000.00) each to the victim Mukhtarr Jahateh in default to serve another 2 years in prison and all the sentences are to run consecutively. The Magistrate further reminded the convicts of their right to appeal.

