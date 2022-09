- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

A brilliant student who won admission on scholarship to Jambi University in Indonesia could miss the beginning of his studies for lack of money to purchase a ticket to Jarkata.

Omar Korta, who is enrolled to study agriculture, scored 8 credits 1 pass including English and Math at WASSCE in 2021. The 21-year-old is appealing to anyone or organisation for help. He and his parents can be reached on 5237033/7477992.