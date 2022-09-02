Beakanyang trains traditional communicators on climate change communication

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

Beakanyang, a local human rights and environment focus NGO in the country recently concluded a 3-day training on climate change communication for 26 Traditional Communicators (Kanyellengs) in Wuli, Upper River Region.

The activity was funded by the Netherlands Embassy in Senegal under Beakanyang’s project ducked: ‘Using traditional knowledge to mitigate climate change in Wuli’.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at Nyakoi Madina, the lead trainer Mr. Mustapha Sanneh, congratulated the participants for successfully completing the course.

He urged them to always serve as effective climate change communicators by putting the new knowledge and theatre skills into good use.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nfamara Jawneh, Executive Director of Beakanyang described climate change message communication as key in mitigation of climate change.

“At Beakanyang, we are very much committed to mainstreaming gender in climate change mitigation,” he noted.

“I’m pleased to report that on our part, since 2013, we have been working with communities across this region to mitigate the effects of climate change. Meanwhile, I would also like to thank the Environment Unit of our Basse Office for the effective coordination of the training,” he said.

According to him, over the years, Beakanyang through its Environment Unit, have established woodlot gardens, provided women with startup capitals to support their small-scale businesses, planted hundreds of trees and raised awareness on the impact of climate on vulnerable communities and would continue to promote local climate actions.

According to him, building the capacities of traditional communicators will help them ensure the dissemination of relevant and timely climate related information in communities.

Mr. Jawneh reiterated the organization’s commitment in working with local communities to combat climate change.

He commended the regional team of Beakanyang team at their Basse office and all those who contributed to the success of the training. He encouraged participants to put the skills and knowledge acquired from the training into good use by helping to disseminate and communicate effectively climate change related happenings in the region and beyond.

“Later this year we will work with some of you in our village sensitizations and we hope you will share what you have learned from the training,” he disclosed.

Speaking earlier, Alhagie Bemba Jabby, Alkalo of Taibatou thanked Beakanyang and partners for working with local communities in the region to combat climate change.

According to him, climate change effects is being felt by all and sundry and thus required concerted efforts by all stakeholders.

“As traditional communicators, you have a very important role to play in setting agenda for local climate actions and I no doubt you will put the knowledge into good use,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mrs. Jawno Kijera of Kerewan thanked Beakanyang for building their capabilities.

She promised that they will serve as good ambassadors in climate change mitigation and would share the knowledge acquire widely in their respective villages.

“We are now well informed about the climate change, its situation in the country and effects on local communities,” said participant Mrs. Jambang Juwara.