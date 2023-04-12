3 Nawec staff in court for allegedly stealing 50 gallons of gasoil

By Aisha Tamba

Three staff of the water and electricity company Nawec, Muhammed Dem, Samba Bah, Essa Mbenga, alongside one Amadou Njie are currently standing trial for allegedly stealing 50 gallons of gas oil, worth D75,000 belonging to the company.

They face two counts of conspiring to commit felony and stealing to which they pleaded not guilty.

Testifying in court yesterday before Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang at Kanifing Magistrates Court, the fourth prosecution witness, Bubacarr Touray, a taxi driver, told the court that he knows the fourth accused Amadou Njie who once approached him at Jimpex saying he had some goods to transport. “When I asked him what type of goods, he told me gallons but I did not ask him what is in the gallons. We went to his house and loaded 50 gallons of gasoil in my vehicle,” the witness said.

He added that Njie directed him to drop the gallons at Bundung -Basse garage which he did but on their way back, at the Senegambia area, at about 2am, they were intercepted by police and taken to the police station for questioning and that was when he learned that the gallons were containing stolen fuel. The trial continues with ASP O Bobb appearing for the IGP.