Over 200 Gambian migrants intercepted in Morocco

By Tabora Bojang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said two vessels carrying 233 Gambian migrants have been intercepted in Morocco.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry said the latest migrants boats from Gambia were rescued by the Moroccan Internal Security Office on 30 March and 1 April 2023, in Dakhla, a city in the disputed territory of Western Sahara currently occupied by Morocco.

The statement added that the first boat left Gambia on Thursday 23rd March 2023, carrying 161 people out of which 148 were Gambians, while the second one which left on Friday 24 March 2023 was carrying 100 migrants, among them 48 Gambians bringing the total number of Gambians to 233.

“Within the framework of the close cooperation and partnership between the two brotherly countries, the Moroccan Government in collaboration with the Gambia Embassy in Rabat is facilitating the necessary arrangements for the safe and smooth repatriation of the Gambians,” the statement concluded.