UNFPA promotes gender equality through women participation in politics

By Olimatou Coker

The United Nations Population Fund UNFPA has won praises for being in the fore front in promoting gender equality through women political participation. The UNFPA is funding a project currently being implemented by Maa Foundation for women.

The foundation is currently in consultations with religious leaders as part of a regional consultation as well as a two-day training of women political aspirants.

Speaking at one of the foundation’s activities, Fatoumatta Jawara-Dukureh the CEO of Maa Foundation said: “We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the participants who took part in our capacity-building training for aspiring women politicians. Your commitment and dedication to learning and improving your skills have been inspiring and we are confident that this training will make a positive impact on your political careers.”

She extended gratitude to the communities, religious leaders, alkalolu, women leaders and all those who participated in the first and second phases of the project for their valuable contribution and involvement in sensitising and encouraging women’s participation in politics, leadership and peace-building.

“We appreciate your efforts in breaking down the barriers and promoting gender equality in leadership positions and thank you for believing in the importance of women voices and contributions in decision-making processes. We would like to express our gratitude to the UNFPA for fully funding this project and making it a reality. Your support has been crucial in promoting gender equality in politics and leadership, and we look forward to continuing to work together towards this shared goal,” Madame Jawara-Dukureh said.