Barrow to commission 70 new buses today

Press release

President Adama Barrow in collaboration with The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) will today preside over the official commissioning of seventy new buses meant to upgrade public transport.

The ceremony will be held at McCarthy Square in Banjul at 10am. This follows the commissioning of thirty-eight buses in July 2022.

“The government, through GTSC and SSHFC, will continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable public transport to address the surge in transport demand in the country.

Given the importance of this occasion, members of the cabinet and several dignitaries will be in attendance. Therefore, the general public is cordially invited to attend this very important event, a government statement said.