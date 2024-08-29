25.2 C
3 new judges appointed

President Adama Barrow has, pursuant to the recommendation of the judiciary service commission, approved the appointment of three Gambians as judges of the high court of the Gambia.

They are Omar Cham, currently master of the high court, Yakarr Cox, currently a principal state counsel at the ministry of justice, Omar Suso, currently a senior legal officer and deputy executive secretary at the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA).

The new appointments are expected to take effect in October 2024 and are envisaged to strengthen the capacity of the high court.

