3 NOMINATED ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONERS REVEALED

By Tabora Bojang

The government has nominated three candidates to serve as commissioners for the anti-corruption commission,set up by an Act of parliament in 2023, to investigate and prosecute corruption related offences.

The nominees are Serigne Mass Jallow, a seasoned audit director to serve as chairperson, while Almameh S Manga, a senior law enforcement officer and Isatou J Nahra, a legal professional are to serve as commissioners.

The names of trio have been submitted to the National Assembly for lawmakers to vet and approve their appointments.

The motion for the approval of their appointment will be tabled before the Assembly on December 2 2025.

In a press statement issued earlier this year, the Ministry of Justice explained that following a public call for applications in February 2025, it received 52 applications, out of which 29 candidates were shortlisted based on rigorous criteria resulting in a final list of eight highly qualified candidates with expertise in law, finance, and governance. This final report of the vetting committee was then submitted to the cabinet for consideration and final appointments subject to the approval of the National Assembly.