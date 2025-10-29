UDP clarifies Madi Ceesay’s book praising breakaway leader Talib Bensouda

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The main opposition United Democratic Party has found itself in a funny situation after a book written on the positive and visionary political leadership of KM mayor Talib Bensouda who broke away from the party to launch a new movement, is announced for launching. The book titled; “Talib Bensouda, A Man of Vision”, is written by UDP Serekunda West lawmaker Madi Ceesay, prompting inconvenient questions as to what has changed in how Talib is perceived then, and now.

But according to the party in a statement yesterday, the book was in its final stages when Talib parted ways with the party.

The UDP statement added: “Hon Madi Ceesay, in his capacity as a member of parliament and a committed UDP stalwart, initiated a series to showcase the developmental achievements of UDP-led councils. As a constituent of the Kanifing Municipality (KM), he began the series with his own mayor, with plans to extend similar coverage to other regions in due course.

It is important to note that the decision by the mayor to part ways with the UDP occurred after this work was already in its final stages. The efforts made by Hon Ceesay was driven by sincerity of purpose and a genuine commitment to acknowledge service and progress.” The UDP said Talib’s subsequent decision to quit does not diminish the value of his achievements while serving under the party’s ticket.”

The UDP said recognising and celebrating such accomplishments should not be misconstrued as an endorsement of his personal political choices.

“The UDP has no difficulty recognising and encouraging good work, regardless of later political developments. What matters most is service to the people and the advancement of our communities. Let us all work together to elevate our politics, focusing on issues, policies, and the national interest, rather than personal differences,” the party said.