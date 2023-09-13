3 UTG STAFF SACKED, IN ‘SEX FOR GRADES SCANDAL’ 

Enquiry reveals 47 grades revoked

By Tabora Bojang

Three staff of the University of The Gambia have been dismissed and a fourth one banned for 15 years for tampering with students’ grades.

The measures are part of the recommendations made by an investigation panel into allegations of grades tampering by some staff in ‘exchange for sex or money’.

The report was submitted to the disciplinary committee of the university in June with the Governing Council approving it.

The report found that a total of 60 students (27 females and 33 males) are implicated in the scandal and out of this, 47 students whose grades are altered will have their grades reversed to their original state while another 10 who already collected their attestations but are not yet awarded degree certificates, will have their transcripts or attestations recalled and revoked.

However, two other students have been cleared of any wrong doing because the alteration of their grades was said to be authorised while one student who collected his certificate but returned it to the management will also be officially recalled and revoked.

The report also stated that students, whose grades are reversed to their original state, will be given the opportunity to re-sit and regularise their degree certificates and transcripts after one academic year (the first semester of the 2024/2025 academic year).

The university authorities said the scandal has tainted the integrity of the university community and that the Governing Council reiterated its zero-tolerance policy of misconduct including indiscipline, sexual harassment, insubordination, calumny and leakages of confidential information.