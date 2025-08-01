30- TEAM- MAKUMBAYA LEAGUE FINAL TOMORROW

- Advertisement -

Who takes the Seedy Njie trophy?

Galloya UTD takes on Jamano FC at 4PM

New Makumbaya football field to be officially launched

An exciting evening is in store tomorrow Saturday for football fans from across eleven communities in the West Coast Region who took part in a grueling competition for the Hon Seedy Njie – league Cup.

The tournament climaxes in a grand final in Makubambaya tomorrow Saturday.

The battle for the Hon Seedy Njie trophy is between Galloya FC and Jamano of Makumbaya.

Both finalists fought a competitive tourney, knocking out giants and minnows alike to reach the final. An unprecedented lucrative cash prize of D70,000 is on stake for the finalists with the winner to take D40,000, as the runners up pick D30,000.

Other communities who supplied teams in the tourney are Bafulo, Kubarko, Kubuneh, Babylon, Abuko, Kerewan, Lamin CDC and Kunkujang – Jattaya.

Also on the night, the new Makumbaya football field will be inaugurated.

According to the chairman of the organising Committee Ebou Tamba, these communities are grateful to the generosity and inspiration of the Hon Seedy Njie the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly who helped greatly to put up such a fantastic tournament that attracted hundreds of players and youths from across the eight villages.

“Tomorrow’s final will be a general satisfaction to the entire communities here who are excited that the most peaceful and great football championship has attracted such a glorious ending. I also wish to thank all my colleagues in the committee, the team players and officials and the fans for making the tournament a great success,” Chairman Tamba said.